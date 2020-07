7747 HAYNES PARK Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6587695 to view more pictures of this property. ALMOST NEW 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE ENTIRE MAIN FLOOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GOURMET KITCHEN, CENTER ISLAND, AND EAT IN BREAKFAST AREA. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, MASTER BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. TWO ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS. HURRY!! WON'T LAST LONG!!