Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming ranch home on 1/2 acre lot. This home features a large living room with beautiful stone fireplace, ample cabinet and kitchen counter space, spacious bedrooms, separate laundry room, large back deck for hosting, and more. Located in a private, quiet location in the Stephenson High School district, this one won't last long! Available for immediate move-in!