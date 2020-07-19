All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 7367 Harbor Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
7367 Harbor Cove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7367 Harbor Cove Lane

7367 Harbor Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7367 Harbor Cove Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4705846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have any available units?
7367 Harbor Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7367 Harbor Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7367 Harbor Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7367 Harbor Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7367 Harbor Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7367 Harbor Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University