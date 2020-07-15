718 Harness Crescent

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome your family into this beautifully renovated home situated in the beautiful Stone Mountain area. Upon entry get ready to say "Home Sweet Home"! This property has it all! A bonus room, storage shed, split level floor plan and even a screened in deck to throw several family gatherings on throughout the year. The kitchen, living room and three out of five bedrooms are located on the top level of the property. The other two bedrooms and laundry room are located on the ground level. All bedrooms throughout the property are overly spacious with closet space to match. Exterior wise your children are bound to take a break from video games and actually play outside because the yard (front and back) is huge.The icing on the cake is that this property is professionally managed by a property management company that provides Tenant with 24-Hr. email access! What more can you ask for in a home? Do your family a favor by not procrastinating with submitting your application. If you snooze you will more than likely lose on this listing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.