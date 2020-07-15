All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 718 Harness Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
718 Harness Crescent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 Harness Crescent

718 Harness Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

718 Harness Crescent, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome your family into this beautifully renovated home situated in the beautiful Stone Mountain area. Upon entry get ready to say "Home Sweet Home"! This property has it all! A bonus room, storage shed, split level floor plan and even a screened in deck to throw several family gatherings on throughout the year. The kitchen, living room and three out of five bedrooms are located on the top level of the property. The other two bedrooms and laundry room are located on the ground level. All bedrooms throughout the property are overly spacious with closet space to match. Exterior wise your children are bound to take a break from video games and actually play outside because the yard (front and back) is huge.The icing on the cake is that this property is professionally managed by a property management company that provides Tenant with 24-Hr. email access! What more can you ask for in a home? Do your family a favor by not procrastinating with submitting your application. If you snooze you will more than likely lose on this listing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Harness Crescent have any available units?
718 Harness Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 718 Harness Crescent have?
Some of 718 Harness Crescent's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Harness Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
718 Harness Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Harness Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Harness Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 718 Harness Crescent offer parking?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 718 Harness Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Harness Crescent have a pool?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 718 Harness Crescent have accessible units?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Harness Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Harness Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Harness Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University