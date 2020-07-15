All apartments in DeKalb County
7138 Bowie Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7138 Bowie Dr

7138 Bowie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7138 Bowie Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Tenant Requirements

A valid photo ID for each applicant
A copy of the SS card
1. Pay stubs, Tax Returns, Award Letters that show income is .28 times the rent. You should make at least $3930 in gross monthly income to qualify for this home.
2. No prior evictions or landlord lawsuits
3. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks
4. Credit score of 550 or above
5. Application Fee is $55 per person. should be 18 years or older who will be responsible for the lease
6. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent.
7. First month rent required.
8. Pet Fee is $350 if approved.
9. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7138 Bowie Dr have any available units?
7138 Bowie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7138 Bowie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7138 Bowie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7138 Bowie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7138 Bowie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7138 Bowie Dr offers parking.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7138 Bowie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr have a pool?
No, 7138 Bowie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr have accessible units?
No, 7138 Bowie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7138 Bowie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7138 Bowie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7138 Bowie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
