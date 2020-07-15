7138 Bowie Dr

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Tenant Requirements



A valid photo ID for each applicant

A copy of the SS card

1. Pay stubs, Tax Returns, Award Letters that show income is .28 times the rent. You should make at least $3930 in gross monthly income to qualify for this home.

2. No prior evictions or landlord lawsuits

3. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks

4. Credit score of 550 or above

5. Application Fee is $55 per person. should be 18 years or older who will be responsible for the lease

6. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent.

7. First month rent required.

8. Pet Fee is $350 if approved.

9. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.