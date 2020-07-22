All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 7089 Biltmore Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
7089 Biltmore Trace
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

7089 Biltmore Trace

7089 Biltmore Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7089 Biltmore Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The cutest and quaint townhome won't last long! Enter a 2-story foyer, that boasts hardwood floors on main level. Bright and open living area overlooks the kitchen and backyard. The 2nd level offers three bedrooms, two full baths, and laundry room. The master bath includes a double vanity, separate shower, and garden jetted tub for relaxation. The cozy subdivision located off South Deshon is well maintained with an active homeowners association. Conveniently near shopping centers, restaurants, public transportation, and a major highway. Bring your clients quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have any available units?
7089 Biltmore Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 7089 Biltmore Trace have?
Some of 7089 Biltmore Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7089 Biltmore Trace currently offering any rent specials?
7089 Biltmore Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7089 Biltmore Trace pet-friendly?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace offer parking?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace does not offer parking.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have a pool?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace does not have a pool.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have accessible units?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7089 Biltmore Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 7089 Biltmore Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7089 Biltmore Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University