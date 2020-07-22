7089 Biltmore Trace

Amenities

The cutest and quaint townhome won't last long! Enter a 2-story foyer, that boasts hardwood floors on main level. Bright and open living area overlooks the kitchen and backyard. The 2nd level offers three bedrooms, two full baths, and laundry room. The master bath includes a double vanity, separate shower, and garden jetted tub for relaxation. The cozy subdivision located off South Deshon is well maintained with an active homeowners association. Conveniently near shopping centers, restaurants, public transportation, and a major highway. Bring your clients quick!