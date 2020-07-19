All apartments in DeKalb County
6932 Springbank Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6932 Springbank Way

6932 Springbank Way · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Springbank Way, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family - Detached - Home located on a 0.3-acre lot in the Deer Creek Subdivision. Move-in ready. The master suite and master bath are located on the upper floor, along with the other 2 bedrooms and one other full bathroom. On the main floor, you will find the laundry room, kitchen, dining room, living room, a half bath, and a 2-story great room with a wonderful black fireplace. From the main floor, you can also access the attached 2-car garage. To access the backyard, there is a pair of French Doors in the Kitchen's Eating Area that leads into the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Springbank Way have any available units?
6932 Springbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6932 Springbank Way have?
Some of 6932 Springbank Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 Springbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Springbank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Springbank Way pet-friendly?
No, 6932 Springbank Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6932 Springbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 6932 Springbank Way offers parking.
Does 6932 Springbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6932 Springbank Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Springbank Way have a pool?
No, 6932 Springbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 6932 Springbank Way have accessible units?
No, 6932 Springbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Springbank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6932 Springbank Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6932 Springbank Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6932 Springbank Way does not have units with air conditioning.
