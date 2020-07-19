6932 Springbank Way

Amenities

Single Family - Detached - Home located on a 0.3-acre lot in the Deer Creek Subdivision. Move-in ready. The master suite and master bath are located on the upper floor, along with the other 2 bedrooms and one other full bathroom. On the main floor, you will find the laundry room, kitchen, dining room, living room, a half bath, and a 2-story great room with a wonderful black fireplace. From the main floor, you can also access the attached 2-car garage. To access the backyard, there is a pair of French Doors in the Kitchen's Eating Area that leads into the backyard.