Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6919 Mahonia Place

6919 Mahonia Place · (678) 757-3217
Location

6919 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6919 Mahonia Place · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total Electric - Hardwood Floors- Quiet Community - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!

Come secure your new two story home in Chestnut Lake Preserve. You will love the large fenced back yard that will give the kids plenty of room to play, it is total electric, enjoy great-room with fireplace that looks out into the backyard, separate living room with hardwood floors, dining room with tiled flooring, new carpet in master and secondary bedroom, 3rd bedroom has hardwood flooring, w/d hookup on upper level, 1 car garage attached. Close to shopping

(RLNE5903106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6919 Mahonia Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6919 Mahonia Place have?
Some of 6919 Mahonia Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place offer parking?
Yes, 6919 Mahonia Place offers parking.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6919 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6919 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
