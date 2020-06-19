6919 Mahonia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Total Electric - Hardwood Floors- Quiet Community - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!



Come secure your new two story home in Chestnut Lake Preserve. You will love the large fenced back yard that will give the kids plenty of room to play, it is total electric, enjoy great-room with fireplace that looks out into the backyard, separate living room with hardwood floors, dining room with tiled flooring, new carpet in master and secondary bedroom, 3rd bedroom has hardwood flooring, w/d hookup on upper level, 1 car garage attached. Close to shopping



(RLNE5903106)