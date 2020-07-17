Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6857 Mahonia Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6857 Mahonia Place
6857 Mahonia Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6857 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
TRADITIONAL 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOME. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH PRIVATE LAKE & MINUTES FROM STONE CREST MALL, PARKS & SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6857 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 6857 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6857 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6857 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6857 Mahonia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6857 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6857 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
