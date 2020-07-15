Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A custom look is displayed in every room of this home! For even more appeal it has been updated with walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! All rooms are impressive, but the living room is truly special with the abundance of windows and the panoramic view it displays. It also comes fitted with a wod burning fireplace and plush carpeting. This room also opens up directly to the kitchen which comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are have also been updated. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. The address at 660 Scenic View, in Stone Mountain, is a perfect place for you to call home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.