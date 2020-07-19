Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE HOME FOR THE MONEY AND IT WONT LAST LONG MUST SEE NOTE COMMISSION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have any available units?
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have?
Some of 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr offers parking.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have a pool?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have accessible units?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University