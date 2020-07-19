All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr

6560 Browns Mill Ferry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6560 Browns Mill Ferry Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE HOME FOR THE MONEY AND IT WONT LAST LONG MUST SEE NOTE COMMISSION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have any available units?
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have?
Some of 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr offers parking.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have a pool?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have accessible units?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 Browns Mill Ferry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University