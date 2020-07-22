6326 Ariaal Drive

Amenities

*** Available Now***3BR 2BA one level living with an open and inviting living room with a separate area for dining. The Kitchen with eat-in area is perfect for family gatherings and open to the rest of the area. Step out to the cute patio and onto your level backyard perfect for outdoor fun. A spacious master with trey ceiling and ensuite bathroom. The two-car garage completes this must-see home. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Riverbend Overlook

High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School

Middle school: Salem Middle School

Elementary school: Murphy Candler Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.