DeKalb County, GA
6326 Ariaal Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

6326 Ariaal Drive

6326 Ariaal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6326 Ariaal Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Available Now***3BR 2BA one level living with an open and inviting living room with a separate area for dining. The Kitchen with eat-in area is perfect for family gatherings and open to the rest of the area. Step out to the cute patio and onto your level backyard perfect for outdoor fun. A spacious master with trey ceiling and ensuite bathroom. The two-car garage completes this must-see home. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Riverbend Overlook
High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Middle school: Salem Middle School
Elementary school: Murphy Candler Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have any available units?
6326 Ariaal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6326 Ariaal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Ariaal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Ariaal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Ariaal Drive offers parking.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have a pool?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have accessible units?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6326 Ariaal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6326 Ariaal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
