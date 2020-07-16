6201 Waldrop Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Lovely 3 Bed/2 Full Bath, condo built in 2008, 1300 ft, on 2nd floor, ALL Electrical. Rent including trash fee, Water fee. Move in 2 weeks. Show only to Pre-qualified tenants. Do not disturb the current tenants.

Section 8 welcome, voucher needs to be 3 bed, minimum $1100. Call for details.

We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.

Please fill out the online application $35:

https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp