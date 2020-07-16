All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6201 Waldrop Pl.

6201 Waldrop Place · (404) 834-1168
Location

6201 Waldrop Place, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 Bed/2 Full Bath, condo built in 2008, 1300 ft, on 2nd floor, ALL Electrical. Rent including trash fee, Water fee. Move in 2 weeks. Show only to Pre-qualified tenants. Do not disturb the current tenants.
Section 8 welcome, voucher needs to be 3 bed, minimum $1100. Call for details.
We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.
Please fill out the online application $35:
https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have any available units?
6201 Waldrop Pl. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have?
Some of 6201 Waldrop Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Waldrop Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Waldrop Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Waldrop Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Waldrop Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. offer parking?
No, 6201 Waldrop Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Waldrop Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have a pool?
No, 6201 Waldrop Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6201 Waldrop Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Waldrop Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Waldrop Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6201 Waldrop Pl. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6201 Waldrop Pl.?
