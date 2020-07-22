All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
6138 Idlewood Mnr
6138 Idlewood Mnr

6138 Idlewood Manor · No Longer Available
Location

6138 Idlewood Manor, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
This immaculate home is a must see! 3 br/2.5 ba home in a cul de sac is Move In Ready. Bright open dining room with high window, eat in kitchen and step down family room with a fireplace. Master suite features large closet, separate shower and garden tub, his & her closets, vaulted ceiling w/ceiling fan, and palladian window. Secondary bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, and ample closet space. Schedule a showing today at www.rently.com. For additional questions call or text Theresa at (470) 356-5632.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have any available units?
6138 Idlewood Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6138 Idlewood Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Idlewood Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Idlewood Mnr pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr offer parking?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not offer parking.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have a pool?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not have a pool.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have accessible units?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 Idlewood Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 Idlewood Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
