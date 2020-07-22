All apartments in DeKalb County
5662 La Fleur Trail
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

5662 La Fleur Trail

5662 La Fleur Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5662 La Fleur Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** More photos to Come! Cute roomy split foyer home minutes from Stonecrest Mall and Browns Mill Aquatic Facility and features a sunny living room, lower level cozy family room, and a cute backyard patio, large eat in kitchen overlooking the family room. Upper level 3BR 2BA includes a master with private bath. A two-car garage completes this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Middle school: Salem Middle School
Elementary school: Flat Rock Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have any available units?
5662 La Fleur Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5662 La Fleur Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5662 La Fleur Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5662 La Fleur Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5662 La Fleur Trail offers parking.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have a pool?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have accessible units?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5662 La Fleur Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5662 La Fleur Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
