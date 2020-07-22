5662 La Fleur Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** More photos to Come! Cute roomy split foyer home minutes from Stonecrest Mall and Browns Mill Aquatic Facility and features a sunny living room, lower level cozy family room, and a cute backyard patio, large eat in kitchen overlooking the family room. Upper level 3BR 2BA includes a master with private bath. A two-car garage completes this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School

Middle school: Salem Middle School

Elementary school: Flat Rock Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.