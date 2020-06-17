5597 Rock Springs Road

Amenities
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Cute 3 BR, 2 BA split level home ready for new features a nice open plan is great for entertaining with living/dining and kitchen all open to each other. Enjoy family gatherings in the cozy family room. The upper level has a hall bath, and 3 bedrooms including a master with a private bath. Spacious patio for outdoor cookouts, with a level backyard. Covered porch on the front and 1 car garage complete this great home. Do not miss out! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Middle school: Salem Middle School
Elementary school: Flat Rock Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.