All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5597 Rock Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5597 Rock Springs Road
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

5597 Rock Springs Road

5597 Rock Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5597 Rock Springs Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Cute 3 BR, 2 BA split level home ready for new features a nice open plan is great for entertaining with living/dining and kitchen all open to each other. Enjoy family gatherings in the cozy family room. The upper level has a hall bath, and 3 bedrooms including a master with a private bath. Spacious patio for outdoor cookouts, with a level backyard. Covered porch on the front and 1 car garage complete this great home. Do not miss out! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Middle school: Salem Middle School
Elementary school: Flat Rock Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have any available units?
5597 Rock Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5597 Rock Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5597 Rock Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5597 Rock Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5597 Rock Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have a pool?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5597 Rock Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5597 Rock Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University