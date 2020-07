Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom home with finished basement. High Cathedral ceilings in the foyer and family room. Large kitchen w/ view of lake, large dinning and living rooms. Hardwood floors on first and second levels. Large master bedroom w/ his and her vanities, and walk-in closet in bathroom. Laundry room w/ washer and dryer. Access to the large deck from the ' family room. Basement has three bedrooms, game room, full built in bar in entertainment room and full bathroom.