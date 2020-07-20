All apartments in DeKalb County
545 Waterview Lane
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:32 AM

545 Waterview Lane

545 Waterview Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

545 Waterview Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 545 Waterview Ln Stone Mountain GA · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,928 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approv

(RLNE5972560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Waterview Lane have any available units?
545 Waterview Lane has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 Waterview Lane have?
Some of 545 Waterview Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Waterview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
545 Waterview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Waterview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 545 Waterview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 545 Waterview Lane offer parking?
No, 545 Waterview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 545 Waterview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Waterview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Waterview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 545 Waterview Lane has a pool.
Does 545 Waterview Lane have accessible units?
No, 545 Waterview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Waterview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Waterview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Waterview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 545 Waterview Lane has units with air conditioning.
