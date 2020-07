Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

5247 Ridge Forest Dr Available 02/01/19 Stone Mountain 2 Story Brick Townhouse for Rent - Two bedrooms and two baths two-story duplex for rent with a back covered outdoor porch and private backyard. We are looking for an applicant with documented rental and job history. 12 month lease, security deposit equal to one month rent for a well qualified applicant, $60 application fee.



(RLNE4648663)