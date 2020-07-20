Amenities
523 Bentley Pl Bldg #500 Available 04/12/19 COMING SOON! Remarkable Value! Second Floor Condo, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Gated Community. - TENANT STILL IN PLACE PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.
Close Access to I-85 and I-285 Near Spaghetti Junction. Carpet in Living Room and Master. Walk-In Closets In Each Bedroom. All Kitchen Appliances and Washer and Dryer Included. Enjoy These Amenities: Pool, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse! Sorry, No Pets. Schools: Livsey ES, Tucker MS, Tucker HS. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.
(RLNE1828450)