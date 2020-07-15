All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Village Square Court

510 Village Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

510 Village Square Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home!! A must see!! - $200 OFF First Months Rent!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS...

We have a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house waiting for you to call home!!!! It's in a nice, quite community located in Stone Mountain, GA.

Qualifications:

Must Make 3xs the rent NET PAY!!

No evictions within the past 2 years, if you do have an eviction over 2 years old it can not exceed the amount of $1000 that you owe.

No felonies on your background

Be on your job 6 months and longer

Application Fee is $55 per applicant over the age of 18 years

Please feel free to contact us at 470-509-3207

(RLNE4396434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Village Square Court have any available units?
510 Village Square Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 510 Village Square Court currently offering any rent specials?
510 Village Square Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Village Square Court pet-friendly?
No, 510 Village Square Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 510 Village Square Court offer parking?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not offer parking.
Does 510 Village Square Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Village Square Court have a pool?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not have a pool.
Does 510 Village Square Court have accessible units?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Village Square Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Village Square Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Village Square Court does not have units with air conditioning.
