Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

5065 Chupp Way Cir

5065 Chupp Way Circle · (404) 834-1168
Location

5065 Chupp Way Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$1,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. LOCATED OFF I-20 Panola RD, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. Rent includes Trash Fee.
We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.
Please fill out the online application $35:
https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY.
Show to the pre-qualified tenants ONLY. Please Do not disturb the current tenant.

BEDROOMS
3 Bed

BATHROOMS
2.5 Bath

SIZE
1500 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

