5065 Chupp Way Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning range oven

LOVELY 3BR 2.5BTH TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, BIG KITCHEN. WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. LOCATED OFF I-20 Panola RD, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN. Rent includes Trash Fee.

We need 3xRents income, no Recent evictions. Credit score will be used for reference about 540, 550 is ok. If you have old evictions/credit score too low we may need more deposit to specially approve you.

Please fill out the online application $35:

https://yellowrockpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

NEED STABLE JOB/INCOME TO QUALIFY.

Show to the pre-qualified tenants ONLY. Please Do not disturb the current tenant.



BEDROOMS

3 Bed



BATHROOMS

2.5 Bath



SIZE

1500 sqft.