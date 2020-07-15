4882 Buchli Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***



Gorgeous move-in ready cluster home in a quiet neighborhood. Open plan living great for entertaining with Living/Dining Combo with soaring ceilings. Lovely Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with updated cabinets and lots of counter space, pantry, and appliances. Large Master on Main with Ensuite Bath including garden tub and separate shower. 3 more spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath complete this awesome home. 2 car garage and Backyard Patio. Great location in Lithonia, hurry this home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School



Middle school: Salem Middle School



Elementary school: Murphy Candler Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.