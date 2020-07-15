All apartments in DeKalb County
4882 Buchli Lane
Last updated November 12 2019

4882 Buchli Lane

4882 Buchli Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4882 Buchli Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Gorgeous move-in ready cluster home in a quiet neighborhood. Open plan living great for entertaining with Living/Dining Combo with soaring ceilings. Lovely Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with updated cabinets and lots of counter space, pantry, and appliances. Large Master on Main with Ensuite Bath including garden tub and separate shower. 3 more spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath complete this awesome home. 2 car garage and Backyard Patio. Great location in Lithonia, hurry this home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Martin Luther King, Junior High School

Middle school: Salem Middle School

Elementary school: Murphy Candler Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4882 Buchli Lane have any available units?
4882 Buchli Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4882 Buchli Lane have?
Some of 4882 Buchli Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4882 Buchli Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4882 Buchli Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4882 Buchli Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4882 Buchli Lane offers parking.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane have a pool?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane have accessible units?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4882 Buchli Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4882 Buchli Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
