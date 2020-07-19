All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:46 AM

4716 Hairston Crossing Rd

4716 Hairston Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Hairston Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Large 3 Bedroom House in Stone Mountain. Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Newer Carpet. Ready for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

