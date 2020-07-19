Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4716 Hairston Crossing Rd
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:46 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4716 Hairston Crossing Rd
4716 Hairston Crossing Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4716 Hairston Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated Large 3 Bedroom House in Stone Mountain. Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Newer Carpet. Ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have any available units?
4716 Hairston Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have?
Some of 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Hairston Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd offers parking.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have a pool?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4716 Hairston Crossing Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University