4703 Hairston Crossing Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Baths

Open concept

Vaulted ceilings

Single Level

Large Master with private bath and

Large Kitchen with Breakfast area

Lots of cabinets in kitchen.

Washer and Dryer connection

All new paint.



This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious vaulted living room and dining area, The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; the dining room has sliding door access to the patio and private rear yard; the vaulted ceiling living room has a corner stacked stone decorative fireplace; the galley kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a laundry closet with washer and dryer connections; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath, the 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.



Near by schools are:

Eldridge L. Miller Elementary

Freedom Middle

Redan High



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.



Security Deposit $1,200 rent with good credit/rent history.

Contact us to schedule a showing.