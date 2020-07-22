All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4703 Hairston Crossing Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4703 Hairston Crossing Place
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:27 AM

4703 Hairston Crossing Place

4703 Hairston Crossing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4703 Hairston Crossing Place, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms
2 Full Baths
Open concept
Vaulted ceilings
Single Level
Large Master with private bath and
Large Kitchen with Breakfast area
Lots of cabinets in kitchen.
Washer and Dryer connection
All new paint.

This single family home offers beautiful oak flooring in the spacious vaulted living room and dining area, The living rooms has a decorative fireplace, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths; the dining room has sliding door access to the patio and private rear yard; the vaulted ceiling living room has a corner stacked stone decorative fireplace; the galley kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and a laundry closet with washer and dryer connections; the large master bedroom has an attached private full bath, the 2 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom.

Near by schools are:
Eldridge L. Miller Elementary
Freedom Middle
Redan High

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.

Security Deposit $1,200 rent with good credit/rent history.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have any available units?
4703 Hairston Crossing Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have?
Some of 4703 Hairston Crossing Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Hairston Crossing Place currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Hairston Crossing Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Hairston Crossing Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place offer parking?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have a pool?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have accessible units?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 Hairston Crossing Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 Hairston Crossing Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University