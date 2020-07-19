All apartments in DeKalb County
4674 Hairston Crossing Way

Location

4674 Hairston Crossing Way, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home for rent.Garage and bonus room. Gorgeous den with fireplace. Large fenced backyard for children. Schedule a showing today! Convenient to everything walk to marta shopping close to expressways must see great deal

Tenant Qualifications

Application fee $35
We do a background check on each adult over 18 that will be living in the house.
We look for no evictions, no big collections, and no felonies.
No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.
Misdemeanors will be considered based on the crime and date of occurrence.
Show proof of income:
We will need 3- 4 pay stubs OR 3 bank statements to show income.
We look for 2.7 times the rent amount for income.
If you are moving from another state:
You must show that your job is transferring or a salary letter from your new employer
You must also visit the property before placing a security deposit for the property.
The security deposit is based on your background and will be one to two months of the rent amount.
Tenants must have the intention of leasing the property for at least 2 years.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have any available units?
4674 Hairston Crossing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4674 Hairston Crossing Way currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Hairston Crossing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Hairston Crossing Way pet-friendly?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way offers parking.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have a pool?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way does not have a pool.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have accessible units?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4674 Hairston Crossing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4674 Hairston Crossing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
