4674 Hairston Crossing Way

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Great home for rent.Garage and bonus room. Gorgeous den with fireplace. Large fenced backyard for children. Schedule a showing today! Convenient to everything walk to marta shopping close to expressways must see great deal



Tenant Qualifications



Application fee $35

We do a background check on each adult over 18 that will be living in the house.

We look for no evictions, no big collections, and no felonies.

No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.

Misdemeanors will be considered based on the crime and date of occurrence.

Show proof of income:

We will need 3- 4 pay stubs OR 3 bank statements to show income.

We look for 2.7 times the rent amount for income.

If you are moving from another state:

You must show that your job is transferring or a salary letter from your new employer

You must also visit the property before placing a security deposit for the property.

The security deposit is based on your background and will be one to two months of the rent amount.

Tenants must have the intention of leasing the property for at least 2 years.



Contact us to schedule a showing.