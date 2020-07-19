All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:25 PM

4621 Latchwood Drive

4621 Latchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4621 Latchwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have any available units?
4621 Latchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4621 Latchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Latchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Latchwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Latchwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Latchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Latchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
