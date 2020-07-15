4539 Moon Valley Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Spacious traditional home, featuring four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, located in Lithonia. The eat-in kitchen opens into the great room. Separate living and dining rooms. Ready for a quick move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,485, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,485



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.