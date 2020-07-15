All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4539 Moon Valley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4539 Moon Valley Lane
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:51 PM

4539 Moon Valley Lane

4539 Moon Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4539 Moon Valley Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious traditional home, featuring four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, located in Lithonia. The eat-in kitchen opens into the great room. Separate living and dining rooms. Ready for a quick move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,485, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,485

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have any available units?
4539 Moon Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4539 Moon Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Moon Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Moon Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 Moon Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4539 Moon Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4539 Moon Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University