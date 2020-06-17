Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

4472 To Lani Cove Available 04/22/19 Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths - BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths for rent. Be the first to live on this beautiful new subdivision in Stone Mountain.

The house features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining room and living room on the first floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs.

Master suite includes a large walk in closet and double vanity bathroom. One car garage and large back yard!



**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



