Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4472 To Lani Cove
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4472 To Lani Cove

4472 to Lani Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4472 to Lani Cove, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
4472 To Lani Cove Available 04/22/19 Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths - BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths for rent. Be the first to live on this beautiful new subdivision in Stone Mountain.
The house features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining room and living room on the first floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Master suite includes a large walk in closet and double vanity bathroom. One car garage and large back yard!

**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4472 To Lani Cove have any available units?
4472 To Lani Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4472 To Lani Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4472 To Lani Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4472 To Lani Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4472 To Lani Cove is pet friendly.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4472 To Lani Cove offers parking.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4472 To Lani Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove have a pool?
No, 4472 To Lani Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove have accessible units?
No, 4472 To Lani Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4472 To Lani Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4472 To Lani Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4472 To Lani Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
