4444 Colony East Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Stone Mountain Ranch - Master on the Main - Ranch style brick home in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located off 285 on the Covington Highway exit, this 3 bedroom home has all the bedrooms on the main level with neutral color carpet that is plush to feel like home. The kitchen has Refrigerator, electric range and a dishwasher. Laundry room, and 2 extra closets are a plus. 2 car garage with a workshop. A deck off the back out onto the large fenced yard. A little slice of paradise. Give us a call to find out more about this home at 404.759.9160.



YEAR: Built in 1970



SCHOOLS: Rowland Elementary, Mary McLeod Bethune Middle, Towers High.



DIRECTIONS: Use GPS

[All new leases have a $55 admin fee at move in.]



Not the one? Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4032430)