All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4444 Colony East Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4444 Colony East Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

4444 Colony East Drive

4444 Colony East Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4444 Colony East Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stone Mountain Ranch - Master on the Main - Ranch style brick home in a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located off 285 on the Covington Highway exit, this 3 bedroom home has all the bedrooms on the main level with neutral color carpet that is plush to feel like home. The kitchen has Refrigerator, electric range and a dishwasher. Laundry room, and 2 extra closets are a plus. 2 car garage with a workshop. A deck off the back out onto the large fenced yard. A little slice of paradise. Give us a call to find out more about this home at 404.759.9160.

YEAR: Built in 1970

SCHOOLS: Rowland Elementary, Mary McLeod Bethune Middle, Towers High.

DIRECTIONS: Use GPS
[All new leases have a $55 admin fee at move in.]

Not the one? Search again https://www.wilcher1.com/search

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4032430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Colony East Drive have any available units?
4444 Colony East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4444 Colony East Drive have?
Some of 4444 Colony East Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Colony East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Colony East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Colony East Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Colony East Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Colony East Drive offers parking.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Colony East Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive have a pool?
No, 4444 Colony East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive have accessible units?
No, 4444 Colony East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Colony East Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 Colony East Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 Colony East Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University