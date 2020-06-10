4363 Thunder Fork Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Condo in Stone Mountain! - Great 2BR/2BA Bottom Floor Condo in the well-maintained Windchase Condominium community! Home features wood laminate flooring in the living room/dining room area, cozy fireplace, spacious laundry room/pantry and large bedrooms. Master bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet! Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts! Close to everything: I-285, Marta, shopping, schools, etc. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Please copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/f15ce8609e



(RLNE2753437)