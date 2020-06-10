All apartments in DeKalb County
4363 Thunder Fork Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

4363 Thunder Fork Drive

4363 Thunder Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4363 Thunder Fork Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Condo in Stone Mountain! - Great 2BR/2BA Bottom Floor Condo in the well-maintained Windchase Condominium community! Home features wood laminate flooring in the living room/dining room area, cozy fireplace, spacious laundry room/pantry and large bedrooms. Master bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet! Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts! Close to everything: I-285, Marta, shopping, schools, etc. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Please copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/f15ce8609e

(RLNE2753437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have any available units?
4363 Thunder Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have?
Some of 4363 Thunder Fork Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4363 Thunder Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Thunder Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Thunder Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive offer parking?
No, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive has a pool.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4363 Thunder Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4363 Thunder Fork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
