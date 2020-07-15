All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

429 Orchard Drive

429 Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 Orchard Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Orchard Drive have any available units?
429 Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 429 Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Orchard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 Orchard Drive offer parking?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 429 Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Orchard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Orchard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
