4261 Linecrest Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ellenwood Beauty...Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! 3br/2ba Corner lot w/fenced backyard!!! Call TODAY! - ****BRAND NEW LISTING **BRAND NEW LISTING **** BRAND NEW LISTING** BRAND NEW LISTING****



Don't miss out on this hard to find Gem....this property will not last long!!! Schedule your viewing ASAP!!!



This home is ready for the Holiday's!! Very welcoming foyer with a half bath. The home opens up to a separate dining room, and the huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The kitchen over looks the family room which has lots of windows for natural light, beautiful floors and a fireplace. The Master suite is huge with vaulted ceilings, a huge walk-in closet and a garden tub in the master bath area. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious.

This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



(RLNE5269164)