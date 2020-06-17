All apartments in DeKalb County
4261 Linecrest Lane

4261 Linecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4261 Linecrest Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ellenwood Beauty...Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! 3br/2ba Corner lot w/fenced backyard!!! Call TODAY! - ****BRAND NEW LISTING **BRAND NEW LISTING **** BRAND NEW LISTING** BRAND NEW LISTING****

Don't miss out on this hard to find Gem....this property will not last long!!! Schedule your viewing ASAP!!!

This home is ready for the Holiday's!! Very welcoming foyer with a half bath. The home opens up to a separate dining room, and the huge eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The kitchen over looks the family room which has lots of windows for natural light, beautiful floors and a fireplace. The Master suite is huge with vaulted ceilings, a huge walk-in closet and a garden tub in the master bath area. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious.
This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE5269164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have any available units?
4261 Linecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4261 Linecrest Lane have?
Some of 4261 Linecrest Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 Linecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4261 Linecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 Linecrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4261 Linecrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4261 Linecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4261 Linecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

