DeKalb County, GA
4220 Colony East Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

4220 Colony East Drive

4220 Colony East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Colony East Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Experience 4220 Colony East Drive MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with FENCED BACKYARD.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Colony East Drive have any available units?
4220 Colony East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4220 Colony East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Colony East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Colony East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive offer parking?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive have a pool?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive have accessible units?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Colony East Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 Colony East Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 Colony East Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
