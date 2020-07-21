All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

4179 Lindsey Drive

4179 Lindsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet. Brand new HVAC system, even an new insulation. This home boasts both a screened porch in front as well as a sunroom/3rd bedroom in back. Also has a huge detached garage, perfect for the hobbyist, or a contractor who needs to store equipment. Also attached to the garage is a separate storage area. W/D Hookups (stackable unit suggested). Ceiling fans throughout. Don't let it slip away! PLEASE NOTE: This property is NOT set up for vouchers and is a no- pet property. Call (770) 691-0303
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have any available units?
4179 Lindsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4179 Lindsey Drive have?
Some of 4179 Lindsey Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4179 Lindsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4179 Lindsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4179 Lindsey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4179 Lindsey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4179 Lindsey Drive offers parking.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4179 Lindsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have a pool?
No, 4179 Lindsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 4179 Lindsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4179 Lindsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4179 Lindsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4179 Lindsey Drive has units with air conditioning.
