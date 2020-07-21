4179 Lindsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet. Brand new HVAC system, even an new insulation. This home boasts both a screened porch in front as well as a sunroom/3rd bedroom in back. Also has a huge detached garage, perfect for the hobbyist, or a contractor who needs to store equipment. Also attached to the garage is a separate storage area. W/D Hookups (stackable unit suggested). Ceiling fans throughout. Don't let it slip away! PLEASE NOTE: This property is NOT set up for vouchers and is a no- pet property. Call (770) 691-0303

