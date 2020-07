Amenities

This property needs few words! Unbelievably convenient location near I-20 and I-285, a Marta bus stop only a few steps away from the driveway, and plenty of shopping and grocery stores nearby. Large yard, quiet area, spacious rooms, hardwood flooring throughout, large kitchen connected to a spacious laundry room with tons of storage, and the list goes on. This rental is the main level ranch of a triplex unit. Utilities will be included at an additional charge.