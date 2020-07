Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now** Large 5 BR 2 BA split level home on a finished basement. The property welcomes you with an open living and dining plan great for entertaining. Sunny Kitchen open to rest of living area, appliances and gorgeous granite counters in both kitchen and BA. 3 BR on the main with BA and 2 BR in the basement with 1 full BA. This home is perfect for a roommate and is move-in ready! Enjoy the large deck for outdoor entertaining. This home is move-in ready for new residents. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.