DeKalb County, GA
4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard
Last updated March 2 2020

4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard

4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing three bedroom, two and a half baths, brand new, never lived in townhome. Smart home features Alexa and smart locks, This spacious townhome featuring kitchen with granite countertops, and gray cabinets, LVT flooring on main level, pantry, and half bath on the main. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio. Split bedroom plan upstairs with private owner's suite, which includes HUGE master closet, and large master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and full bath. Includes a 1 car garage, home includes SS appliances, including refrigerator and washer and dryer. Don't miss!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have any available units?
4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
