4041 Kingsbrook Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Amazing three bedroom, two and a half baths, brand new, never lived in townhome. Smart home features Alexa and smart locks, This spacious townhome featuring kitchen with granite countertops, and gray cabinets, LVT flooring on main level, pantry, and half bath on the main. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio. Split bedroom plan upstairs with private owner's suite, which includes HUGE master closet, and large master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and full bath. Includes a 1 car garage, home includes SS appliances, including refrigerator and washer and dryer. Don't miss!!