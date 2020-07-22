All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3863 Paper Birch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3863 Paper Birch Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

3863 Paper Birch Lane

3863 Paper Birch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3863 Paper Birch Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Traditional two story home conveniently located near Stonecrest Mall and Interstate 20, formal living and formal dining rooms, two story foyer with catwalk and family room that features a fireplace, fully equipped eat in kitchen with black appliances, master bedroom on the main floor with onsuite bathroom, hardwood floors in entry, swim community, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse, double car garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have any available units?
3863 Paper Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have?
Some of 3863 Paper Birch Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3863 Paper Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3863 Paper Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3863 Paper Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3863 Paper Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3863 Paper Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3863 Paper Birch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3863 Paper Birch Lane has a pool.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 3863 Paper Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3863 Paper Birch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3863 Paper Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3863 Paper Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University