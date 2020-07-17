All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
3819 Oxford Circle
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:15 PM

3819 Oxford Circle

3819 Oxford Circle · (609) 816-0168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3819 Oxford Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 located in a gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool. just minutes to Marta station, buckhead, perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping mall. Bottom level has a bedroom with full bathroom attached to it. Main level has the kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops, a living room, dinning room with a fireplace, 1/2 bath and a deck. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms, a laundry room with washer and dryer included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Oxford Circle have any available units?
3819 Oxford Circle has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3819 Oxford Circle have?
Some of 3819 Oxford Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Oxford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Oxford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Oxford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Oxford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle offer parking?
No, 3819 Oxford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 Oxford Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3819 Oxford Circle has a pool.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle have accessible units?
No, 3819 Oxford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Oxford Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Oxford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Oxford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
