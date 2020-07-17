3819 Oxford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 located in a gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool. just minutes to Marta station, buckhead, perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping mall. Bottom level has a bedroom with full bathroom attached to it. Main level has the kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops, a living room, dinning room with a fireplace, 1/2 bath and a deck. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms, a laundry room with washer and dryer included in the rent.