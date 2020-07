Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Your clients will love this charming, well-located community with easy access to highways and to the Indian Creek MARTA station! The recently renovated townhome has brand new hardwood flooring, new stainless appliances, fresh paint, new A/C unit. Roommate floor plan with two spacious bedrooms, each with private bath and plenty of closet space.