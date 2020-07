Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated! New roof, new cement siding, new windows, new door, new toilets at upstairs bathrooms, new lightings, new paint throughout the whole house. Hardwood floor upstairs, ceramic tile floor at the main and lower floor. Refrigerator, washer and dry included! Right in the intersection of I-85 and I-285. Easy access to main roads, restaurants, farmer's market, and shopping