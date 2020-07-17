All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:42 AM

3688 Eagle Woods Circle

3688 Eagle Woods Circle · (678) 400-3224
Location

3688 Eagle Woods Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2346 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Gorgeous Home Has A Lot to Offer!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath With So Much Space. Family Room Features Fireplace, Bright Open Floor Plan and High Ceilings. Inviting Dining Room Perfect for Entertaining and Spacious Eat-in Kitchen. Large Master Suite with Double Vanity, Relaxing Garden Tub and Separate Shower.

** Renters Warehouse does not advertise on Facebook or Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or make payment through a 3rd party such as Western Union, Apple pay, Venmo or CashApp. The owner will NEVER contact a prospective tenants directly.***

Schedule a tour today at www.rently.com

For additional details contact Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632 or tsands@renterswarehouse.com Ask me about one free month rent promotion!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have any available units?
3688 Eagle Woods Circle has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3688 Eagle Woods Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3688 Eagle Woods Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3688 Eagle Woods Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle offer parking?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have a pool?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have accessible units?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3688 Eagle Woods Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3688 Eagle Woods Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
