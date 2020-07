Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Condo for Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - 2/2 Bath Condo with 1056 sq. ft. Nice area. Only $39K with $3900 down and payments of $325 a month. Needs some cosmetic work, but other sell for $59K. Your chance to own your own property. We will make you a direct loan with no credit check, no prepayment penalty simple interest. Please text with address and I will give you the details and acess instructions.

Text address 830 481 5777



(RLNE3559674)