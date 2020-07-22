All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:28 PM

3283 Wintercreeper Drive

3283 Wintercreeper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3283 Wintercreeper Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Get a deal with this stunning home with lots of space, great neighbors, and quite neighborhood. featuring tile, sconces, fireplace, laminate wood flooring, brand new carpet, new paint, large washer dryer, garage with storage shelves, nice backyard! Kitchen may be replaced with a high end kitchen- rent may increase due to upgrade.

Due to COVID-19 we are not doing any actual showings, we have uploaded a link to a walk through video of the property from today 3/25/20

https://youtu.be/kYP4ODQFPJc

https://youtu.be/nOpntC9fqs4
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have any available units?
3283 Wintercreeper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have?
Some of 3283 Wintercreeper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3283 Wintercreeper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3283 Wintercreeper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3283 Wintercreeper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive offers parking.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have a pool?
No, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have accessible units?
No, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3283 Wintercreeper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3283 Wintercreeper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
