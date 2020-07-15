All apartments in DeKalb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:16 AM

3272 Christian Springs Drive

3272 Christian Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3272 Christian Springs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this amazing two story luxury home.Includes all new appliances, fridge, two ovens, microwave, fireplace, and finished basement. Enjoy spacious rooms with walk in closets and a master bath. Spend some time outdoors on the beautiful deck. Do not miss this dream home! Apply today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195158?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $85, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have any available units?
3272 Christian Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have?
Some of 3272 Christian Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3272 Christian Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3272 Christian Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 Christian Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3272 Christian Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3272 Christian Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
