3272 Christian Springs Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this amazing two story luxury home.Includes all new appliances, fridge, two ovens, microwave, fireplace, and finished basement. Enjoy spacious rooms with walk in closets and a master bath. Spend some time outdoors on the beautiful deck. Do not miss this dream home! Apply today!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195158?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $85, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.