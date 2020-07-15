3272 Christian Springs Drive

Amenities
Come see this amazing two story luxury home.Includes all new appliances, fridge, two ovens, microwave, fireplace, and finished basement. Enjoy spacious rooms with walk in closets and a master bath. Spend some time outdoors on the beautiful deck. Do not miss this dream home! Apply today!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195158?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $85, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.