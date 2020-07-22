All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

3254 Pennington Drive

3254 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3254 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Brand New Town home For Rent
Year Built : 2019

Apply Online: McKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Fairington Enclave is located in Stonecrest GA, two scenic and peaceful miles from I-20 and 4 miles from The Mall at Stonecrest. There are plenty of activities for families to do in the city of Stonecrest including hiking and biking on Arabia Mountain, shopping, and enjoying the new Atlanta Sports City starting construction in Summer 2018.

Fairington Enclave currently offers this well-appointed townhome plan that is great for entertainment. Granite countertops and wood floors come standard! Our schools are some of the top rated in DeKalb County.
Arabia Mountain High School / Dekalb County School District

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Apply online
Call 678 863 0707 (Christle)
Call 770 687 2752 (office)
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit - With approved credit.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

