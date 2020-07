Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Decatur, with a 2 car garage! This home features a large, open 2 story living room with fireplace and a balcony overlooking the room. Kitchen features brand new appliances, counters and cabinets. New flooring throughout the entire home. Call today, this won't last long!



**Renters Insurance is required for this property**