in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

One of the Nicest Raised Garden Units you will ever see! No One Below You or Above You! Gorgeous Kitchen overlooks into the Large Great Room! Wall of Kitchen Cabinets! Double Paned Windows! Huge Covered Front Porch! Updated Full Bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer Included. Water/Sewer and Trash is Included in the Rent! Nice Community with Olympic Swimming Pool and 2 Tennis Courts. $75/150 Non Refundable App. Fee 3 times monthly rent as income, Very Good Residential History and 620 or higher Trans Union Credit report. NO PETS!