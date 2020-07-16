All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3109 Brook Dr

3109 Brook Drive · (404) 900-4088
Location

3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3109 Brook Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in July!  So Much to Love in this Warm, Inviting Ranch-style Home. Living room Features Hardwoods, Crown Molding and Gas Log Fireplace. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with French Doors to Spacious Deck. Vaulted Master Bedroom with Attached Bath. Gorgeous Outdoor Space Adorned by a Picket Fence, Front Garden and Fenced Backyard with Shade garden. Minutes to Decatur Square, Emory/CDC and DeKalb Farmers Market.

Schools:
Elem: Laurel Ridge
Middle: Dekalb - Other
High: Druid Hills
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3997134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Brook Dr have any available units?
3109 Brook Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3109 Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
