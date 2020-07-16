3109 Brook Dr

Amenities

Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So Much to Love in this Warm, Inviting Ranch-style Home. Living room Features Hardwoods, Crown Molding and Gas Log Fireplace. Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with French Doors to Spacious Deck. Vaulted Master Bedroom with Attached Bath. Gorgeous Outdoor Space Adorned by a Picket Fence, Front Garden and Fenced Backyard with Shade garden. Minutes to Decatur Square, Emory/CDC and DeKalb Farmers Market.



Schools:

Elem: Laurel Ridge

Middle: Dekalb - Other

High: Druid Hills

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



